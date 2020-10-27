U of A Hope-Texarkana Outstanding Alum Recognized at State Conference

Advertisement

The 2020 U of A Hope-Texarkana Outstanding Alum of the Year, Jimmy Courtney, was recently recognized at the annual Arkansas Community College’s Conference. The outstanding alumnus is someone who renders special and outstanding service to the College, brings distinction to the College, and/or brings recognition to the College through exceptional service and significant contributions to his or her community, state and/or nation.

Courtney graduated UAHT in 2011 with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice and an Associate of Arts Degree. He has been employed at the City of Hope Police Department since 1998. He began his career working as a patrol officer before progressing through the ranks to become Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigation Division. Over the years, he has also earned many certifications from the Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute. “UAHT has been extremely important for both my professional and personal development,” said Courtney. “My degrees from the College not only gave me a sense of personal accomplishment but also allowed me to advance in my career field.”

Jimmy has been active professionally on the local and state levels. He was appointed to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee by Governor Mike Beebe in 2007, on which he served for nine years. Locally, he currently serves as a member on the Hempstead and Nevada County Drug Court, Board Member of the Hempstead County United Way, President of Hope Kiwanis Club, Board Member of the Hope School Board, member of the Hope Athletic Booster Club, Athletic Director of the Hope Wildcat Youth Football Association, and a member of Unity Baptist Church of Hope. Formerly, he served as a member of the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “I am proud to set an example for my family of the importance of education for personal development,” he said. “The City of Hope is near and dear to my heart, and my experience at UAHT will always be special to me. I am proud to call UAHT my Alma Mater, and I am so thankful for the progressive role that UAHT plays in bettering our whole community.”

