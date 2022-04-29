Enroll Now for Summer 2022 Kids’ College Programs at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

Enrollment for Kids’ College 2022 at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is now open. Kids’ College is a hands-on summer enrichment program for students held on the UAHT campuses.

A few exciting classes offered this year include Robotics, Cartooning Fun for Camp, and Food, Fun, and the Outdoors. Kids’ College will also feature visits from local employers such as the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, Hope Fire Department, Pafford Emergency Medical Services, and the Hope Police Department.

HOPE CAMPUS PROGRAMS:

Kids’ College

1st-2nd Graders: June 6-9, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

3rd-4th Graders: June 6-9, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

1st-4th Graders: June 13-16, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

5th-6th Graders: June 13-16, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Camp Save-A-Life

7th-9th Graders: June 20-24, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Engineering & Manufacturing Camp of Creativity (EMC2)

Students aged 15-17: July 18-23, Time TBD



TEXARKANA CAMPUS PROGRAMS:

Kids’ College

1st-4th Graders: June 27-30, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Camp Save-A-Life

7th-9th Graders: July 11-15, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The deadline to register is May 23. The cost of Kids’ College ranges from $70 to $130. Scholarships are available and are granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Scholarships are available for one week of Kids’ College. Proof of income is required to be eligible for a scholarship.



Registration forms can be picked up at Hempstead Hall or downloaded at uahtkidscollege.com.

For more information, contact Akili Moses Israel at Akili.mosesisrael@uaht.edu or Racie Poindexter at racie.poindexter@uaht.edu or call 870-722-8568.

