Farmers Bank Foundation Brings Former NFL Quarterback and Television Personality Terry Bradshaw to Texarkana for 2023 Distinguished Speaker Series

The Farmers Bank Foundation is bringing former NFL quarterback and television personality Terry Bradshaw to Texarkana as a part of its Distinguished Speaker Series. The April 6th event featuring Bradshaw is the third Distinguished Speaker Series event hosted in Texarkana by the Farmers Bank Foundation. The annual event is organized to help raise funds for scholarships for graduates of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and Texarkana College who wish to transition to Texas A&M University-Texarkana so that they can complete their bachelor’s degree.

A four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Bradshaw also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is a multi-Emmy and award-winning broadcaster for FOX on Fox NFL Sunday and an enduringly popular actor who has appeared in feature films such as Failure to Launch and Father Figures. Bradshaw has also had guest roles on numerous television shows, made appearances on many talk shows, recorded four albums in a successful singing career, and is the author of five books. Bradshaw is a highly sought-after motivational speaker, energizing and motivating audiences across the country with his inspirational style, charisma, and personality.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Texas A&M University-Texarkana, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, and Texarkana College to host Terry Bradshaw as our featured speaker this year,” said James Bramlett, Texarkana Market President at Farmers Bank & Trust. “He is a one-of-a-kind personality and embodies teamwork above all – which is one of our core values as a banking institution. We encourage everyone to attend this event not only to see a wonderful speaker but to also support education in the region.”

“We are very fortunate to have community partners like Farmers Bank & Trust and the Farmers Bank Foundation who are so invested in the success of our area students,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “One of the most difficult tasks facing our students today is determining how to pay for their college education. This event raises much needed scholarship funds so that graduates of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and Texarkana College can continue their education at Texas A&M University-Texarkana to complete their bachelor’s degree.”

“The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is honored to partner with Farmers Bank & Trust, Texas A&M University-Texarkana, and Texarkana College to help raise money for student transfer scholarships,” said Dr. Christine Holt, Chancellor of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. “This transfer scholarship will allow UAHT students to directly follow their degree from UAHT with enrollment at TAMUT to complete a bachelor’s degree. Partnerships such as this that break down barriers to education are what we strive to achieve for our students.”

“Farmers Bank & Trust is a true champion for higher education and Texarkana College students will benefit from Farmers’ generosity in providing transfer scholarships to TAMUT,” said TC president Dr. Jason Smith. “Financial obstacles prevent many TC students from pursuing a bachelor’s degree, and these transfer scholarships will help ensure students have affordable access to achieve their dreams.”

The 2023 Farmers Bank Foundation Distinguished Speaker Series will take place on Thursday, April 6th at 7:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Texarkana Convention Center in Texarkana, Tx. There is also a private cocktail reception at 5:00 p.m. to meet Terry Bradshaw. The private reception will be held at the Farmers Bank & Trust – Main Branch at 2900 St. Michael Drive in Texarkana.

Individual reservations to the private reception, dinner, and lecture are available for $250. Individual reservations for the dinner and lecture portion of the event are $125. Multiple sponsorship levels are available as well. Individual reservations and sponsorships are available to purchase at www.tamut.edu/Farmers.

About Farmers Bank Foundation: Created in 2021 for Farmers Bank & Trust’s 115 anniversary, the Farmers Bank Foundation’s giving priorities are to support local nonprofits whose mission is to purposefully enrich the quality of life in the communities where Farmers Bank & Trust customers and employees live. The foundation’s funding is made possible by the bank’s shareholders and employees across Arkansas and Texas. The Farmers Bank Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that will operate independently from Farmers Bank & Trust. For additional information or to apply for Farmers Bank Foundation funding, please visit MyFarmers.Bank/FarmersBankFoundation.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research and service.

