Farmers’ Market Boxes

The City of Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will offer Market Boxes again this year from October 17th through November 18th. Pre-orders will begin one week in advance and will close each Monday at 12:00 p.m.. Boxes may be picked up at the Southwest Center each Friday from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at 3222 W 7th St.

This year, boxes will come in two sizes. A small box costs $35, and a large one costs $50. Vegan and vegetarian options will also be available. As an added bonus, this year each box will include a recipe to follow at home, allowing participants to try new ideas with delicious local food.

Market Manager Beck Beckham encourages everyone to consider trying a market box.

“These market boxes are packed with fall favorites from the best vendors around,” Beckham said. “Cut your shopping and cooking time in half, and shop at our virtual market. Order yours and let’s get cooking!”

Visit texarkanafarmersmarket.com to purchase a market box. Orders will open Monday, October 10th, and the first box order will close on October 17th at noon to prepare for pickup on Friday, October 21st.

For more information, contact Beck Beckham, Market Manager, at rebecca.beckham@txkusa.org or 903-701-7884.

