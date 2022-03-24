Farmers’ Market Vendor Meeting this Friday

Advertisement

The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host its annual vendor meeting and seed swap, Friday, March 25th from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. in the Texarkana, Texas City Hall, 2nd Floor Council Chambers.

Local farmers, gardeners, food producers, artisan craft makers and anyone interested in participating in the 2022 Farmers’ Market season are invited to attend the Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market annual vendor meeting and seed swap. The farmer’s market team, as well as the health inspector, will be on hand to discuss the upcoming farmers’ market season, the upcoming cultural foods program, and to answer any vendor related questions. While you’re here, bring seeds to swap with other local farmers.

The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market is an open-air market in historic downtown Texarkana that provides an avenue for local vendors to sell their products while promoting healthy, locally grown food.

For more information, contact Vashil Fernandez at Vashil.fernandez@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3904.

