Flieder Named TASD Head Band Director and TASD Hires New Football Coach/Athletic Director

Advertisement

Beginning July 1, 2022, Vincent Flieder will take the reigns as the Texarkana Arkansas School District Head Band Director. Flieder currently serves as a teacher and assistant band director at Arkansas High School. “Mr. Flieder’s creativity and passion for music is unmatched, said Dr. Becky Kesler, TASD Superintendent of Schools. “Our students love him, and the program will excel under his leadership.”

In 2016, Flieder received his Bachelor of Arts in Music from the University of Arkansas – Monticello and received a Master of Music in Jazz Studies degree in 2021 from U of A – Monticello.

Flieder brings six years of music education experience to his new role in TASD. Before joining the Texarkana Arkansas School District in 2021, Flieder was a band director and music teacher in Maud Independent School District, junior high band director, assistant band director and high school choir director in Hope Public School District, and high school choir director at Chapel Hill Independent School District in Tyler, TX.

Advertisement

“I am extremely excited and honored to have this opportunity to continue the tradition of running an award-winning band program in the Texarkana Arkansas School District,” Flieder commented. “I am going to dive in full-force and push our students to reach their full potential by creating learning experiences both in and out of the classroom.”



The Texarkana Arkansas School District is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. William ‘Trey’ Outlaw as the new head football coach and athletic director. Barry Norton resigned earlier this month. “We look forward to welcoming Coach Outlaw to the Razorback Family, said Dr. Becky Kesler, TASD Superintendent. “His energy and drive along with his experience and background will lead our program to the next level.”

Coach Outlaw brings 10 years of coaching experience to the TASD Athletic Program. In his most recent position, Outlaw served as the Assistant Head Football Coach/Defensive Coordinator for El Dorado High School which received the 6A State Championship in football in 2021, played quarter finals in 2020, and made the playoffs in 2019. Prior to coaching at El Dorado High School, Outlaw served as the Athletic Director/Head Football Coach at Bearden High School and Defensive Coordinator in Wynne, AR and Gosnell, AR. Outlaw also served as the Assistant Varsity Football Coach in Brookland, AR and Barton, AR.

Coach Outlaw received his Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Master of Science in Educational Leadership, and Education Specialist Degree in District Level Leadership from Arkansas State University. “Successful academic performance is the key ingredient to sustaining a championship level program,” commented Outlaw. “All athletes are students first, and graduating high school is the top priority above any other achievement for our athletes.”

