Flights to Houston from Texarkana Start February 2022

At today’s meeting of the Texarkana Regional Airport Authority board members discussed a new flight to Houston, ongoing terminal improvements, and updated vaccination information.

United Airlines will be offering a daily flight to Houston starting February 13th, 2022. The trial contract is for one year. According to Director of Aviation Paul Mehrlich, this is a “use it or lose it” arrangement. If the 50 seat flight is not filled to the satisfaction of United Airlines then this will be a one-year-only deal that may not be offered again.

The flight will hold 50 passengers and be departing at 6 a.m. and returning at 7 p.m. remaining here overnight. The idea is that folks can work an eight-hour day in Houston and be back in Texarkana on the same day.

As of today, TRA’s flight-tower staff is 100% vaccinated ahead of the December 8th deadline, according to tower officials.

The Biden administration’s mandate 14043 requiring all airport contractors to be vaccinated has been clarified by the General Services Administration. Those contracted by the airport are exempt if the contract is less than $250,000 or until 2026 or compilation of the new terminal, expected by 2024. Medical and religious exemptions are allowed, for now.

Construction continues for the New Terminal. Two sections have been poured and a “Topping-Off Ceremony” is planned for December 2nd. The south taxiway is finished and the north taxiway is ready for lights and painting.

Last month’s announcement about airport T-hangar rent increases lead to six tenants deciding to leave who will be replaced by those on the waiting list. Aviators interested in adding their name to the growing waiting list for hanger space should contact Airport Real Estate Manager Tyler Brown at (870) 774-2171 or email tyler.brown@txkairport.com.

Two days after thanksgiving five flights will be needed to meet the demand of post-Thanksgiving travel. First time having five outgoing flights in one day since 2019, said Mehrlich.

The next board meeting will be on December 2nd.

