FM 2240/ Moore’s Lane in Texarkana Scheduled for Resurfacing this Spring

Farm to Market Road 2240/Moore’s Lane in Texarkana is scheduled to be resurfaced this spring according to plans approved in January by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“The project will stretch 1.5 miles from FM 559/Richmond Road to FM 1397/Summerhill Road and include the resurfacing of the existing two-lane highway,” said Texarkana Area Engineer Tommy Bruce. “Work is scheduled to take place nightly from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. to minimize the impact on motorists,” Bruce

added.

R.K. Hall, LLC of Paris was awarded the contract with a bid of $651,270.33.

Weather permitting, work could begin as early as March 2022 and be complete by June.

