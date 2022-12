Advertisement

Westside Church of Christ, 524 Sowell Ln, will distribute boxes of food on Saturday, December 17, from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. Everyone is welcome. You must come inside to register and get a ticket. There is one box per family. We have 200 boxes available. This is a monthly service on the third Saturday of each month. They are assisted in this effort by Walnut Church of Christ. We are a partner of the East Texas Food Bank.