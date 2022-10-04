Advertisement

Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Come out each Friday in October and enjoy various cuisines and sweet treats at the newly renovated Court House square in downtown Texarkana. Tables, chairs and tents provided by the City will allow patrons to enjoy their delicious food and the wonderful weather.

Food Trucks operators interested in participating can contact Vashil Fernandez at 903-798-3904 or Vashil.fernandez@txkusa.org .

