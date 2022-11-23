For the Sake of One received a $15,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation.

Advertisement

For the Sake of One was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation. Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.

For the Sake of One plans to use the grant funds hire a new Building Healthy Families worker who will aid our current Program Director with supporting struggling families in our community who have new babies. To date, our Building Healthy Families Program Director has helped 21 biological families, with 50 children living in those homes. 19 of those families had open CPS cases but 74% of those cases have been closed with our support. The number of referrals we receive has skyrocketed. After speaking with a Family Based Safety Services (FBSS) worker who has sent us several referrals, we learned that there are no other resources in our area that provide one-to-one in-home support that our Building Healthy Families program offers. Furthermore, with the overturn of Roe v. Wade, we expect to see a rise in the number of new parents who make the decision to birth their child. People not prepared to parent will need support to keep their children out of the child welfare system. We will be ready to meet this demand with the addition of this new staff member.

For the Sake of One is a local non-profit whose vision is a community where every child has a stable home, and every family has the tools to thrive. Their mission is to share God’s love with local children and families by providing emotional, physical, and spiritual support while serving as a hub to connect, equip, and empower all stakeholders in the child welfare community. They support case workers, foster, adoptive and biological families and provide TBRI training.

For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (forthesakeofonetexarkana@gmail.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.

