For the Sake of One to host their First Annual Bingo Night on March 11 at Silver Star Smokehouse

Texarkana, February 2, 2022: For the Sake of One will be hosting their first Bingo Night on Friday, March 11 at 6:30 pm at Silver Star Smokehouse in Texarkana. Appetizers and tea will be provided and all other food and drinks will be available to purchase. Tickets to play are $25 and there is a limited number of tickets available, so get your tickets now!

They are looking for a presenting sponsor, Bingo cage sponsor and table sponsors. They are also in need of door prizes and an item to auction off. Contact Angela at fsotxk@gmail.com to sign up as a sponsor. All proceeds will benefit For the Sake of One and will help local families and children.

For the Sake of One is a non-profit whose vision is a community where every child has a stable home, and every family has the tools to thrive. Their mission is to share God’s love with local children and families by providing emotional, physical, and spiritual support while serving as a hub to connect, equip, and empower all stakeholders in the child welfare community. They support case workers, foster, adoptive and biological families, and provide TBRI training.

To purchase tickets for Bingo Night, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bingo-night-tickets-251468508077 or visit our website and click on the Events link. For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (forthesakeofonetexarkana@gmail.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.

