Forklift Certification Training Class to Be Held at U of A Hope on September 17

Advertisement



A forklift certification training class will be held at the University of Arkansas Hope campus on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Technical & Industrial Building, room 160. The class is $80 per person and is limited to a maximum of 15 participants available on a first-come, first-served basis. The course is instructed by Iry T. Rice, owner of Rice Safety Consultants. The class is compliant with OSHA specifications and provides a three-year certification.

For more information or to register, contact Racie Poindexter at 870.722.8568 or racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.

