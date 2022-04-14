Free Tennis Lessons offered at the Southwest Center

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Texas A&M University- Texarkana athletics department and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to offer free tennis lessons for ages 4-11, 11-16, and adults from April 11, 2022 to May 20, 2022.

The “Rally Catz” age group of 4 to 11-year-olds will meet on Mondays from 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and the “Ready to Rally” age group of 11 to 16-year-olds will meet on Mondays from 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Adult tennis apprentice lessons will be offered to UTSA members age 16 and older on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The lessons will be facilitated by TAMU-T Tennis Coach Joe Parrish, and TAMU-T lead tennis player, Alex Oviedo. Alex plays the number one position for the Texas A&M University at Texarkana tennis team. In addition to the many awards he has already received, he was recently named the Red River Conference player of the week for Feb 21-27. Alex comes to us from Mexico City, Mexico. More information about Alex and the A&M Eagles tennis team can be found at: https://www.tamuteagles.com/sport/0/2

No registration is required. Lessons will be held at the Southwest Center, 3222 W. 7th Street, Texarkana, TX. For more information, please contact Eddie Aulds at 903-798-3979 or email at eddie.aulds@txkusa.org.

