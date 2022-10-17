Full Fall Visits, Festivals and Trunk or Treat Guide

Advertisement

Local Fall Favorite Visits!

Hale’s On West 7th

If you are looking for a spooky night with friends and family don’t forget to check out Texarkana’s local Haunted House and more! Located at 5301 W 7th St, Texarkana, TX, United States, Texas. Open daily.

Dancing Ranch Farm!

Dancing Ranch Farm located at 490 MC 218 in the Texarkana/ Fouke area is going to be a great local attraction this fall. Dancing Ranch offers guests the opportunity to experience a corn maze, pumpkin patch, haunted hay rides, outdoor movie theater, an outdoor stage for concerts as well as a concession stand. This will surely be a great experience for those wishing to go on late night haunted rides with friends, and for families who want to enjoy the pumpkin patch and corn maze with families throughout the day.

DixieMaze Farms, Shreveport, LA Opens September 25th

A short drive from the Texarkana area, DixieMaze Farms is a fun experience your family can enjoy away from the Texarkana area. This year DixieMaze farms will include a pumpkin patch, cornfield maze, pony rides, haunted trail, birthday parties and an online farmers market. Special attractions for DixieMaze include their spooky stories and s’mores, hay rides, barn swings, pig races, the jumpy thing and much more. For your enjoyment you and your family can visit DixieMaze beginning September 25th through November 6th. To purchase tickets you can visit their website.

Local Trunk-Or-Treats Halloween Week and Fall Festivals

October 29th:

Rock Creek Baptist Church – FM 2149 between Maud New Boston Fall Festival Trunk or Treat and chili cook off , October 29 from 5:30-7:30

Hampton Church of Christ Trunk or Treat 6262 St. Michaels Drive, 6-8PM

Circle J Cowboy Church Fall Festiaval Oct. 29th

Sugar Hill Umc Trunk or Treat with free food, bounce houses and games 10/30 4:00 – 6:00.

October 30th:

Sweet Treat Fall Festival First Baptist Church Moores Lane. Our annual FBC Fall Festival will be held on Sunday, October 30th from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. We will have hotdogs and cokes, funnel cakes, games, trunk or treat & more!

October 31st:

1st Bikers Church of Texarkana

Trunk or Treat

Oct.31st from 6-8pm

8085 W.7th Street