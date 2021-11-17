Gateway Holiday Market This Saturday

Advertisement

Tis’ the season for shopping! Take time out or your busy weekend to visit Gateway Farmer’s Market to enjoy their Holiday Market this Saturday, November 20th. Walk around and enjoy shopping for various yard sale items, holiday baked goods, craft items and so much more.

If you are interested in renting a vendor spot, the cost is $15 for a 10FTX12FT space. Set-up time begins at 9AM. Shopping for the Holiday Market will begin at 10AM and end at 2PM.

Gateway Farmer’s Market is located at 602 East Jefferson Ave, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

For any more information please contact Cindy at 903-824-0140.

