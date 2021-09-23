Get to Know Your Candidates for This November’s Mayoral Election

Advertisement

The race for the Texarkana Mayor seat is underway with two major Candidates including former City Council Member Brian Mathews, and current Mayor, Bob Bruggeman. Campaign events have already begun, and signs are posted throughout Texarkana, as the race for Mayor continues.

This years election is set for November 2nd, 2021, and those wishing to vote this year have until October 4th to register to vote in the upcoming election. Let’s take a closer look at our Mayoral Candidates for Texarkana, Texas Mayor.

Brian Matthews, a former city council member and a professor at A&M, announced his candidacy race for Mayor in July. Since then he has held a town hall meeting, inviting guests from the community to come forward with questions. “This campaign is about people, purpose and progress. When citizens are encouraged and provided the opportunity to share their ideas and perspectives, it sets our city on a course toward a brighter future,” said Matthews.

Matthews race for the Mayoral seat was not surprising to many. He has been a vocal activist for community representation in City Council meetings, and is running on his promise to equally represent the voices of the Texarkana, Texas community throughout the City Council. “I consider it my duty to be a responsible and ambitious leader who promotes collaborative government that promotes stewardship and welcomes citizen ingenuity,” said Brian in his campaign.

Brian held a town hall meeting back in August, where he was able to meet with community members, answer questions, and discuss his plans for the future of Texarkana, if elected as Mayor. He was also recently spotted downtown supporting our local businesses and representing his campaign to the fullest. To learn more about Candidate Brian Matthews visit his campaign site, and follow along in the weeks leading to the election.

Bob Bruggeman announced his re-election campaign for Mayor in July, and is asking voters to reelect him for his 5th consecutive term. Bruggeman is a long-time resident of the Texarkana area, and a 1980 graduate of Texas High School. Before running for Mayor and winning in 2012, he was a long term representative of Ward 4 in the City Council from 2005-2012.

When asked how he stands out from other candidates, Bruggeman responded with “experience and leadership. I have a tremendous amount of knowledge about our city and I am very much aware of things taking place. In addition, I led our city through a worldwide pandemic, cyber attack and a historic winter storm, all within a 12 month period,” said Bruggeman.

Passion for the Texarkana area is something that Bruggeman still holds onto after holding several positions within the city over the last sixteen years. ” I want the citizens to know I value their ideas and suggestions when working on city issues. My goals are to complete the projects that are underway, or soon to be underway in a timely and satisfactory manner. Projects such as the new airport terminal, water treatment plant, Hotel Grim in our downtown area, roadway projects and the new Wadley Regional Medical Center. Also, to work with REDI to bring new industry and good paying jobs here,” said Bruggeman.

It appears as though the race is continuing to heat up, and TXKToday is dedicated to relaying any new information about the election to the citizens of Texarkana. Follow TXKToday in the upcoming weeks as we continue to follow news for the race to Mayor closely. Good luck to both candidates.