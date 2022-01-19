Get Your Free COVID Tests Faster Than You Can Read This Article

The United States Postal Service is working to give families and households free COVID testing kits, and all you have to do is visit HERE and sign up to get yours for free. Each address can only receive 4 free kits, and they will be delivered to your address later this month. This is part of Biden’s administration promise to provide free COVID-19 related products such as masks and free testing kits to households across America.

You can go online to the USPS website and sign-up today and throughout the month of January to receive your free testing kits.

