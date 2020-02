Advertisement

Beginning February 10th, AEP/SWEPCO will close a section of Gin Road for utility work at their substation located at 5710 Gin Road, Texarkana, Texas.

The road will close from 7:00 AM-5:00 p.m., February 10-12, 2020, weather permitting. Detour routes will be provided during road closure.

Please contact Public Works at 903-798-3948 with any questions.

