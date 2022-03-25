Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt – Northern Hills Baptist Church

Advertisement

Northern Hills Baptist Church, located at 6000 Sammy Lane in Texarkana, Arkansas, is hosting a Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt for children age 4 through 6th grade. This event will begin at 7pm on Friday, April 15, 2022, and includes a night full of pizza, prizes, a Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt, and a Resurrection Chalk Talk.

We invite your children, age 4-6th grade, and their parent/guardian to register for this FREE event and plan to join us on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 7-9pm.

Register here: https://northernhillsbc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1221968

