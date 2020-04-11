Grand jury indicts driver for intoxication manslaughter, assault

Advertisement

A man accused of causing a fatal crash in February has been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury.

Dewayne Fetner, 29, allegedly caused the death of 70-year-old Janet Bedford on Feb. 22 when he crashed his blue Subaru Tribeca into a maroon Arcadia in which Bedford was an occupant, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bedford died at the scene and several others were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The driver of the Arcadia allegedly suffered a broken hip.

LifeNet personnel told Texarkana, Texas, police that Fetner had admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine in the hours before the crash. They allegedly described Fetner as “acting erratic” at the scene and at the hospital.

Fetner was released from a local hospital into police custody the same day.

“Fetner had gone from being very erratic to being passed out,” the affidavit states. “While in the interview room I observed Fetner on several occasions appear to fall asleep while I was talking to him. Fetner was asked if he wanted to talk to investigators about the crash and he stated he didn’t know what to talk about because he would probably get 80 years or life for this.”

Both of the charges facing Fetner are second-degree felonies which may be punished by two to 20 years in prison.

Fetner’s bail totals $2.25 million. He is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.

