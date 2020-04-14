Grand jury indicts woman for child sex abuse

Advertisement

A Bowie County grand jury indicted a woman Thursday for the alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

Angel Sunshine Chavez, 25, of DeKalb, Texas, allegedly molested the girl while she was visiting Bowie County in the summer of 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl told a forensic interviewer in October that she and Chavez became “close” when she spent a few nights with her in July 2019.

Chavez was allegedly a friend of the girl’s mother. Chavez allegedly performed a sex act on the girl and showered with the girl.

Chavez has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. If convicted she faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

Chavez is currently free on a $100,000 bond.

