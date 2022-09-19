Grant Writing Course to be held in October at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a four-series grant writing course on Tuesdays, October 4, 11, 18, and 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. Participants in the course will learn basic principles and a simple process for effective grant writing and communicating with potential funding organizations. Students will also learn the most effective tips and tricks for engaging potential funders.

The instructor for the course is Jennifer Block, Executive Director of Southwest Arkansas Arts Council. The cost is $15 per session or $50 for all sessions.

For more information or to register, contact Racie Poindexter at 870-722-8568 or racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.

