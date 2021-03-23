Greene Nominated for 2021 Arkansas TRiO Hall of Fame

Advertisement

Jamiya Greene of Ogden, Arkansas, has been nominated for the 2021 TRiO Hall of Fame at the Arkansas Association of Student Assistance Programs. Greene is a Senior at the Arkansas High School Collegiate Academy, where she will graduate with a high school diploma and an Associate of Arts degree simultaneously. She has been a member of TRiO Upward Bound for four years. After graduation, Jamiya plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she will pursue a pre-med biology degree. Her plans include becoming a medical doctor.

Greene said her experience in TRiO Upward Bound has been great. “I am very grateful for the opportunities and help that TRiO offered me,” she said. “This program has allowed me to meet a diverse group of people and travel to places I have never been before. Being able to tour different colleges and listen to visiting speakers has helped me figure out what I want to do and the type of person I want to become. With TRiO, I was able to experience events that most of my peers do not. The summer and monthly TRiO sessions have also helped me learn new things both educationally and personally. I would strongly recommend everyone to think about becoming a member of TRiO Upward Bound.”

“We were honored to have had Jamiya in our program and are proud of her academic achievements,” Dr. Nicole Woods, Director of TRiO Upward Bound, said. “Accompanied by her leadership skills, she has a promising future at the University of Arkansas and as a healthcare provider.”



For more information on TRiO Upward Bound at UAHT, please call Dr. Nicole Woods, TRiO Upward Bound Director, at 870-722-8287.