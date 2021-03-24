HealthCARE Express Hosting Contactless Egg Hunt

Advertisement

Urgent Care services provider, HealthCARE Express is excited to host a citywide contactless easter egg hunt. Eggs will be set up from March 18th to April 5th.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a polarizing issue and we are continuing to see many postponed and canceled events including Easter Egg Hunts in our community. Our team at HealthCARE Express saw a need and wanted to still find a way to carry on those fun traditions as safely as possible,” said Lauren Butler.

Those interested in participating only need a smartphone and transportation to join the fun. From March 18th to April 4th, special eggs with scannable QR codes have been hidden in local parks, family-friendly businesses, and public locations throughout the City of Texarkana.

When eggs are found there is no need to touch it! Simply scan the QR code on the egg with your smartphone and keep track of the secret password that appears. Once you’ve completed the hunt turn in the codes you’ve collected by filling out this form!

Follow the Healthcare Express Richmond Road Facebook page and our Contactless Egg Hunt Facebook Event page for daily clues to help locate more eggs. Participants receive one Grand Prize Easter Basket entry for every password collected so the more you eggs found the more chances there are to win!

The deadline to enter is midnight, on April 4th. The winner will be randomly selected, contacted by the information provided, and announced on our Facebook page. Happy hunting!



