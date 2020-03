Advertisement

Hempstead County, Ark. has reported their first confirmed case of COVID-19 Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon Arkansas is reporting 218 confirmed cases in the state.

Miller County, Ark. still has 0 confirmed cases reported.

Arkansas has reported two deaths in the state Tuesday morning, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. A 91-year-old man in Faulkner County is reported to have been the first to die.