Hibachi Food Truck Opens on Arkansas Blvd.

A new Hibachi Food Truck is now open on Arkansas Blvd. in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Rieki Hibachi & Sushi on Wheels is located in the parking lot of a car detailing business near the corner of Arkansas Blvd. and Jefferson Ave.

Rieki serves traditional hibachi dishes along with sushi and also offers some Indonesian dishes.

Rieki also has a location in Mena, Arkansas.

Rieki Hibachi & Sushi on Wheels is open daily from 11 a.m – 8:30 p.m. except Sunday when they are closed.