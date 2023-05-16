Home for the Summer? Save Money by Taking Summer College Courses at UA Hope-Texarkana.

Advertisement

Are you a college student at a 4-year university or a student headed to college this fall? If so, get ahead on your course load, make up coursework, or save money by taking summer classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. UAHT offers affordable tuition and courses that transfer to any Arkansas public college. Summer courses are available online and in person. Students may also qualify for a summer Pell grant to take summer classes at UAHT.

To view a schedule of summer classes, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/class-schedules/.

Registration for summer and fall classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) is open now. Summer I and online summer classes begin June 5, summer II classes start July 5, and fall classes begin August 23.



For more information or to enroll, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

