Home for the summer? Take summer college courses at UA Hope-Texarkana.

Are you a college student at a 4-year university or a student headed to a university this fall? If so, get ahead on your course load or makeup course work by taking summer classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. UAHT offers affordable tuition and courses that transfer to any Arkansas public college. Summer courses are available online and in person.
In-person summer courses include:
Basic Welding (Hope campus)
Introduction to Emergency Medical Services (Texarkana campus)
Emergency Medical Technician (Texarkana campus)
Business Statistics (Texarkana campus)
Chemistry II (Texarkana campus)
Physical Science (Texarkana campus)
English Comp I (Both campuses)
English Comp II (Both campuses)
Principles of Speech (Both campuses)
Quantitative Literacy (Both campuses)
And more!
Online summer courses include:
Biology Lecture and Lab
Human A&P I and II
Microbiology Lecture and Lab
Math for Nurses
Nutrition
Introduction to Health Care Systems
Astronomy
Introduction to Business
Business Communications
Business Law
Arkansas History
English Comp I and II
College Algebra
Quantitative Literacy
General Psychology
Developmental Psychology
Social Problems
And more!
For a full schedule of summer courses, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/class-schedules/.
Summer I and online summer classes begin June 1. Summer II classes start July 5.
For more information or to enroll, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124, email pac@uaht.edu.