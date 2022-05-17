Home for the summer? Take summer college courses at UA Hope-Texarkana.

Advertisement

Are you a college student at a 4-year university or a student headed to a university this fall? If so, get ahead on your course load or makeup course work by taking summer classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. UAHT offers affordable tuition and courses that transfer to any Arkansas public college. Summer courses are available online and in person.

In-person summer courses include:

Basic Welding (Hope campus)

Introduction to Emergency Medical Services (Texarkana campus)

Emergency Medical Technician (Texarkana campus)

Business Statistics (Texarkana campus)

Chemistry II (Texarkana campus)

Physical Science (Texarkana campus)

English Comp I (Both campuses)

English Comp II (Both campuses)

Principles of Speech (Both campuses)

Quantitative Literacy (Both campuses)

And more!

Online summer courses include:

Biology Lecture and Lab

Human A&P I and II

Microbiology Lecture and Lab

Math for Nurses

Nutrition

Introduction to Health Care Systems

Astronomy

Introduction to Business

Business Communications

Business Law

Arkansas History

English Comp I and II

College Algebra

Quantitative Literacy

General Psychology

Developmental Psychology

Social Problems

And more!

For a full schedule of summer courses, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/class-schedules/.

Summer I and online summer classes begin June 1. Summer II classes start July 5.

For more information or to enroll, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124, email pac@uaht.edu.

