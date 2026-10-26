Hope police seek help finding missing Prescott man

Hope police are asking for the public's help finding Jacarie Sims, 32, of Prescott, last seen early Saturday on Mockingbird Circle.

HOPE, Ark.–The Hope Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 32-year-old Prescott man who was last seen early Saturday in Hope.

Jacarie Sims was last seen at about 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the area of Mockingbird Circle, police said.

Sims is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a camouflage shirt, Crocs and a gold head wrap, according to police.

Anyone who sees Sims is asked to call the Hope Police Department at 870-777-3434, 911 or Lt. Jimmy Courtney at 870-722-2560.

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