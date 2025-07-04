Hospice of Texarkana Announces 16th Annual Jeans & Bling @ the Beach Fundraiser

Sponsor

Hospice of Texarkana is excited to announce the 16th Annual Jeans & Bling signature fundraiser, returning this year with a tropical twist as Jeans & Bling @ the Beach! This year’s presenting sponsors are CHRISTUS St. Michael Health Care System, along with our main media sponsor, KKYR, and Diamond Sponsors, Wholesale Electric Supply and Vee and Ron Collins. The highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. All proceeds support the area’s only hospice inpatient Care Center, serving patients and families within a 75-mile radius.

This year’s beach-themed celebration will bring the island vibes to Texarkana, featuring a high-energy performance by the popular Jimmy Buffett tribute band, The Landsharks. Guests will also enjoy a delicious buffet dinner, spirited bidding in the live and silent auctions, and the crowd-favorite Celebrity Lip Sync Contest. The evening will wrap up with the exciting Escape to Paradise Raffle, offering amazing prizes like dream vacations and a room makeover sponsored by Four States Furniture.

Now in its 16th year and nominated 12 times as one of FSLM’s Best Charity Events, Jeans & Bling has become one of the most cherished fundraisers in the region. This year’s event holds special significance as Hospice of Texarkana celebrates 40 years of compassionate service to the community. “Our inpatient Care Center is the only facility of its kind in the region,” said Cindy Marsh, Executive Director. “It’s because of events like Jeans & Bling—and the generosity of our community—that we’re able to continue providing high-quality, dignified care for those facing life-limiting illness.”

Sponsorships and raffle entries are available now. Individual event tickets will go on sale August 15. For more information, contact Leigh Davis at 903-794-4263 or visit www.HospiceofTexarkana.org. Don your beachwear with a touch of bling (no swimsuits, please), and join us for an unforgettable evening of fun, fundraising, and community spirit — all for a cause that touches countless local lives.

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope, Inc. – Founded in 1985, Hospice of Texarkana is a nonprofit organization providing end-of-life care with compassion and dignity. It operates the region’s only freestanding inpatient hospice facility, ensuring patients and families have access to critical care and support when it’s needed most. Focused on enhancing quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses, the organization provides comprehensive hospice care-addressing medical, emotional, spiritual, and grief-related needs. In 2024, Hospice of Texarkana provided more than $586,000 in uncompensated care, underscoring its unwavering dedication to the community. For more information, call 903-794-4263 or visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.com.