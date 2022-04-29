Inclusive Playground Now Open at Spring Lake Park

Advertisement

Local Boy Scout Troop 16 finished their Eagle Scout Project yesterday at the Official Opening of the new inclusive playground. The new addition to Spring Lake Park was built as an Eagle Scout Project by 5 Scout Troop 16 members, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, and made possible by several donors and sponsors from the local Texarkana area.

According to Lisa Thompson, the project cost around $150,000 and took a little over a year to complete. “The project was taken on by 5 Scouts. It was a group project that they collectively split between the five of them as their final projects leading to their Eagle Scout badge,” said Shawn Maxey, father of Scout Ben Maxey.

Part of the new inclusive park opened up earlier this year, but due to shipping delays because of Covid-19 the newest addition was just recently added. Ben Maxey, Dolan Graham, Franklin Delk, Alex Orr, and Marshal Havkworth, will be applying for their Eagle Scout badge next month according to Scoutmaster Joel Orr.

The new inclusive park is one of several that have opened around the Texarkana area over the last few years.

