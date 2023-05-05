Jakeb Goff Named Principal of Redwater Intermediate School

Advertisement

Redwater, TX – Jakeb Goff, current Principal of Liberty Eylau Middle School, has been named Principal for Redwater Intermediate School effective the 2023-24 school year.

Goff was a Teacher for Liberty Eylau Middle School from 2007-2015. He was then named Assistant Principal for the campus and served from 2015-2017 when he was promoted to Principal, serving from 2017-2020. In 2020, Goff took on the position of Coordinator for School Improvement for Region VIII Education Service Center in Pittsburg, TX. During this time, he coached campus administrators through the school improvement process as well as trained and coached principals in setting up and implementing systems to drive academic improvement. He returned to Liberty Eylau Middle School as Principal in 2022.

“Mr. Goff is an efficient, diligent, steadfast, and analytically creative educational leader with a growth mindset,” said Dr. Kelly Burns, Superintendent of Schools. “We look forward to him bringing his talents to Redwater Intermediate School.”

Goff’s skills and training include: data-driven instruction, observational feedback coaching, TEA accountability, TEKS resource system, communication, graphic design, and video productions.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education from University of Central Arkansas and a Master of Education in Educational Technology Leadership from Lamar University.

