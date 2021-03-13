Joint Operations Center Bowie County/City of Texarkana, TX

Advertisement

In addition to Bowie County’s hub vaccine clinic at Christus St. Michael Health System, over 1,000 vaccines were given out this week in Bowie County. The Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Clinic visited local school districts to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including Texarkana ISD, St. James Day School, Liberty-Eylau ISD, DeKalb ISD, Malta ISD, Hubbard ISD, Hooks, ISD, Leary ISD, New Boston ISD, Red Lick ISD, Premiere High School, and Williams School.

The Texas National Guard also partnered with the City of Texarkana, Texas to provide 400 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as part of Governor Abbott’s Save our Seniors Initiative on Thursday.

On Monday, the Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Clinic will administer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible individuals, including those 50 and older. To find out more information about eligibilities, visit https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

To make an appointment, call (903) 798-3250 between 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday or Tuesday, March 15th and 16th, 2021.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, 8,679 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccination in Bowie County, and 4,607 individuals are fully vaccinated, accounting for 6.25% of the population.

Locally, Texas DSHS has reported 32 new Bowie County cases since yesterday for a total of 4,589 positive COVID-19 cases, and 2,081 probable cases with 192 deaths. The Department of State Health Services is reporting 480 active cases currently in Bowie County.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at 902 W. 12th Street in Texarkana, Texas from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To make an appointment visit https://texas.fulgentgenetics.com/ or call 877-862-4647.