Juvenile charged as adult in recent ATM theft

A juvenile who turned 17 the day after he was arrested for allegedly taking part in the theft of cash from an ATM earlier this month in Texarkana, Ark., is facing adult charges in Miller County.

Ryan Lynn Ross and Treveyon Dargin, 20, were both arrested in the early hours of April 10 near a branch of Red River Federal Credit Union on Trinity Blvd. in Texarkana, Ark. Texarkana, Ark., police responding to an alarm at the bank chased two men into a residential neighborhood and arrested Ross and Dargin after finding them in a garden shed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On the ground near the shed where Dargin and Ross were discovered, officers found clothing, a glove and a mask. After taking the two into custody, officers discovered several $50 dollar bills on the ground which were collected so they wouldn’t blow away. A search of Dargin’s person allegedly revealed more than $10,000 in $50 dollar bills stuffed in his pants.

According to the affidavit, investigators believe the attempted theft is connected to other thefts which have occurred at area banks and that an organized group from Houston is to blame. When police arrived at the bank, two stolen trucks were hooked up with chains to the ATM and had been used to break it into several pieces.

Another truck in a nearby neighborhood was reported broken into with a broken steering column.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black filed charges against Ross for organized criminal activity which is punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison. The suspects are also charged with theft of property and breaking or entering.

Both are scheduled to appear before a Circuit Judge in Miller County later in the month.

