Juvenile Killed in Sunday Evening Wreck on Interstate 30

An unnamed juvenile was killed in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 30 Sunday evening near Hope, Arkansas.

According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report, a 2013 BMW X5 was traveling east on Interstate 30 when it exited the north side of the highway and struck a tree. The juvenile passenger from Vietnam was pronounce dead on scene by Coroner David Peters at 7:02 p.m. Sunday.

Four other passengers in the vehicle, 2 from Hot Springs and 2 from Vietnam, were also reported to suffer unknown injuries.

