Kashandra Murphy Named TASD Teacher of the Year

Kashandra Murphy, 5th grade Literacy teacher at Harmony Leadership Academy, was named the Texarkana Arkansas School District Teacher of the Year.

Over the past 16 years, Ms. Murphy has taught grades Pre-K, kindergarten, as well as 3rd and 5th grade Literacy.

Ms. Murphy is a product of the Texarkana Arkansas School District. She was a student at Carver Kindergarten, College Hill Elementary, North Heights Junior High, and was a 2002 Merit graduate from Arkansas High School (AHS). Upon graduation, Ms. Murphy received a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University – Texarkana. She went on to obtain a Master’s degree in Special Education, and Curriculum and Instruction from Southern Arkansas University – Magnolia and Texas A&M University – Texarkana, respectively. Additionally, Ms. Murphy received a graduate certificate in dyslexia therapy and has completed some coursework towards a specialist degree in the Philosophy of Reading at the University of Arkansas – Little Rock. Ms. Murphy is a 2017 Junior League of Texarkana Teacher Take Wing grant recipient. She was named the 2019-2020 Campus Teacher of the Year at Union Elementary, and she was a 2021 recipient of the Herise Williams Reading Excellence Award presented by Teachers Support Teachers.

Ms. Murphy says her teaching philosophy is simple, “I believe everyone deserves to receive the best education possible, regardless of their learning ability. Helping children discover their skills, talents, and gifts has always been my passion.”

Outside of the classroom, Ms. Murphy enjoys spending time with her family, especially her miracle baby Kaydence who is an AHS freshman, a member of student council, and a member of the AHS Redline. Ms. Murphy is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Park Avenue Baptist Church. She also chairs the Londell and Mary Williams Scholarship Committee.

