KBR Wyle Services, LLC New Industrial Lease Agreement on TAC- Central Campus

KBR Wyle Services, LLC, headquartered in Torrance, California is a new tenant leasing warehouse space on TexAmericas Center’s Central Campus at 133 Miller Street, New Boston, Texas.

The space is approximately 13,000 square feet. The nature of work to be performed on site is for warehousing and storage. The lease term will be for a period of twenty-four (24) months and will terminate on the 31st day of October 2022. The monthly rent will be $3,966.67 per month with a rate increase of 3% annually. The company does not have the option to extend the lease for additional periods.

The company is expected to create 5 jobs and invest around $4.5 million.

About TexAmericas Center

Located in the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates one of the largest mixed use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development ready acres of land and about 3 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services the four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas) markets. Texas is the #1 state for business in the United States of America because of its regulatory environment, tax policies, and workforce quality along with exceptional educational resources, infrastructure, and quality of living. Founded in 1997, TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions more like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate solutions. In addition to controlling our own zoning and permitting processes and sustaining the life cycle of public infrastructure on the complex, TAC has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate Greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely and efficient manner. At TAC, we streamline leasing and manage government development processes all through a single point of contact. Our customers benefitfrom faster market entry by resolving zoning, permitting, inspection, and state and local incentive programs solely through our organization. Tenants of TexAmericas Center tend to be private business owners and corporations seeking flexible and cost effective space solutions.

