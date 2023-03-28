Lakesha Taylor To Serve as Executive Director of Student and Family Support Services

Advertisement

Lakesha Taylor, current Director of CTE and STEM Education, has been named the new Executive

Director of Student and Family Support Services in Texarkana ISD. In this position, Mrs. Taylor will lead the continued efforts of campus and district leaders to build community and family-focused initiatives in support of student success.

Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from Texas A&M-Texarkana. Additionally, she holds her Texas Principal and Superintendent Certification. Taylor

began her career as a teacher at Texas Middle School and served from 2004-2012. She then transitioned to the role of Dean of Students and Assistant Principal at TMS from 2012-2015. Taylor then led Paul Laurence Dunbar Early Education Center as Principal from 2015 until 2022, when she transitioned to her most recent role as Director of CTE and STEM.

“As our district point of contact for CTE and STEM initiatives and previously as a campus administrator, Mrs. Taylor has served as an effective liaison with our families, stakeholder groups and business community,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, TISD Superintendent of Schools. “She will bring her successful experience, energy, and enthusiasm to her new role and its responsibilities.”