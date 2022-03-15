Last Chance to sign up for Jonquil Festival 5k Run/Walk

Last chance to sign up for the Joqnuil Festival 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, March 19. The Hope Evening Lions Club will be sponsoring the event. The race will begin at 7:30 am at the intersection of Hwy 195 and Hwy 278 at Historic Washington State Park. The event will be part of the festivities of the 54th Annual Jonquil Festival.

Entry cost is $25 per runner, which includes a T-shirt. Registration the day of the race will be $30. Proceeds from the run will go to support the Hope Evening Lions Club Scholarship Fund and Shakespeare in the Park put on by Historic Washington State Park. You can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Washington/JonquilFestival5K. Awards will be given to overall male and female candidates. Registration begins at 6:30 am on Saturday, March 19 at 103 Franklin Street, Washington, AR 71862.

If you have any questions concerning the event itself call Jessica Trauger at 870-722-5040 or email at jltrau81@ymail.com. Find more information on Facebook at “Jonquil Festival 5K”.

