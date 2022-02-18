Leadership Texarkana Offering Training Programs for Community Leaders

Advertisement

As part of the organization’s new Leadership Frameworks offerings for the community, Leadership Texarkana will be presenting two half-day leadership seminars in the coming two weeks:

Feb 22: 8:30 – 11:30

PGISD Superintendent Chad Pirtle will share leadership principles around

LEADING ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGE. Pirtle is a graduate of the LT Class of 2020.

March 4: 8:30 – 11:30

Maxwell Certified Trainer Sil Gomez will present John Maxwell’s lessons around

BECOMING A PERSON OF INFLUENCE.Gomez is a graduate of the LT Class of 2011.

BOTH sessions will be held at Texarkana College, in the Palmer Library’s Perot Leadership Classroom

The cost for each is $75; with a discount for LT Members.

SPACE IS LIMITED, so registration is advised.

TO REGISTER for either session, email info@leadershiptexarkana.com



In addition, Leadership Texarkana is offering a FREE first Thursday Coffee and Conversation program on Thursday, March 3rd, also open to the public. The topic will be Crucial Conversations: Learning how to successfully engage in difficult conversations presented by Patti O’Bannon, Texas High Principal, and a 2013 graduate of Leadership Texarkana. The Coffee and Conversation will be held at Julie’s Deli from 8:30-9:30; RSVPs are requested, to info@leadershiptexarkana.com.

Leadership Texarkana Executive Director Ruth Ellen Whitt says, “Whether you are a current or aspiring leader in Texarkana, we encourage everyone to sign on for one or more of our Leadership Frameworks programs for pursuing excellence, because the most reliable path to individual, organizational or community excellence is always leadership. As leadership guru John Maxwell reminds us – “Your leadership ability always determines your effectiveness and the potential impact of your organization. … If your growth stops today, your ability to lead will stop along with it.” John Maxwell

Leadership Texarkana’s goal is to develop ever greater numbers of citizens effectively and actively leading the way in working together for progress, because numbers matter. We want to unleash and focus citizen talents on actively creating the best future for all of us!”



The LIfT Leadership Frameworks is a new program this year motivated by the organization’s pursuit of Community Excellence: As part of LIfT, the Leadership Initiative for Texarkana, the Leadership Frameworks are open to all interested parties, and is a valuable investment, whether an individual is a member of the business community, the nonprofit world, or the Community at Large. The programs vary from being free to being reasonable priced at special introductory rates. The Leadership Frameworks programs are sponsored by Guaranty Bank & Trust and Wadley Regional Medical Center.

