LEISD Interim Superintendent Named

The Liberty-Eylau Board of Trustees named Jeff Wright Interim Superintendent at a special board meeting Tuesday. Wright currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent for the district.

“We are excited to have Mr. Wright serve in this position,” said LE Board President Brad Haugh. “He has a strong history in the district as a campus and district-level administrator. His leadership will be crucial as we continue the search for a permanent superintendent in the coming months.

Wright has been in education for the last 30 years. During his career, he has been a Coach, Teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, Director, and Assistant Superintendent of Operations. He has served the Liberty-Eylau Independent School District for the last 20 years in these roles.

Wright holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology – Sports Administration with a minor in Health from The University of Houston where he pitched for the Cougars. He received a Master of Education in School Administration and his Superintendent Certification from Texas A&M Texarkana.

“I would like to thank the LEISD Board of Trustees for having the faith in me to be a part of their team as we work together to keep the district moving forward,” Wright said. “Liberty-Eylau is a special place with a strong community and a history of excellence. I’m glad to do my part to keep that tradition alive.”

Mr. Wright and his wife Jennifer will be celebrating their 21st year of marriage next month. They have one son, Kason who is a Sophomore at Texas A&M Texarkana.

Wright will replace Ronnie Thompson who retires June 30 after serving as LEISD Superintendent since 2016.

