Local Area Schools Receive Superior Achievement Rating By Texas Education Agency

According to the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, Local schools receive “Superior Achievement” rating by the Texas Education Agency: Dekalb ISD, Hooks ISD, Maud ISD, New Boston ISD, Redwater ISD, Texarkana ISD, Liberty Eylau ISD, Simms ISD, Malta ISD, Red Lick ISD, Atlanta ISD, Hughes Springs ISD, Linden Kildare Cons ISD, McLeod ISD, Queen City ISD, Bloomburg ISD, and Avinger ISD.

Leary ISD and Pleasant Grove ISD received “Above Standard Achievement” ratings.

Kathaleen Sanders, Director of Finance for Pleasant Grove ISD, explained why PGISD received this rating. “The reason why we received the ‘Above Standard Achievement’ ratings because there was a disclosure from our food service department in the Annual Audit Report. The finding was a discrepancy in the application of the free and reduced meals.”

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) today released financial accountability ratings for more than 1,200 school districts and charters across the state. The 2013-2014 ratings are based on annual financial reports provided to TEA by districts and charters from the 2012-2013 school year. Created by the 77th Texas Legislature in 2001, the financial accountability rating system – known as the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) – is designed to encourage public schools to better manage their financial resources in order to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

See http://www.tea.state.tx.us/index.aspx for more information.

In other education news, all the locals schools received a “Met Standard” for the Accountability Rating. This rating is more than just financial ratings as discussed above. “The state accountability framework of four Performance Indexes includes a broad set of measures that provide a comprehensive evaluation of districts and campuses, ” according to the Texas Education Agency.

“The most recent Accountability Summary released by the Texas Education Agency based on the 2013-14 school year offers two accountability ratings – Met Standard and Improvement Required,” stated Tina Veal-Gooch, the Executive Director of Public Relations for TISD. The ratings described by the Texas Education Agency are:

Met Standard Assigned to the districts and campuses that meet the target on all indexes for which it has performance data. This rating applies to campuses serving grades prekindergarten (PK) through 12 (including campuses with assessment data due to pairing). Improvement Required Assigned to districts, campuses, charter operators, and alternative education campuses (AECs) that miss the target on one or more performance indexes.

Liberty Eylau School of Success, Liberty-Eylau Pre-K Center, Liberty-Eylau K Bender E, Liberty Eylau Int Campus, and Westlawn Elementary all received a rating of “Improvement Required”. Paul Laurence Dunbar Early and Theron Jones Early Literacy are not considered testing campuses, and these schools receive the same rating as Westlawn. TISD Options received the “Met Alternative Standard” rating.

Ninety percent of school districts in Texas achieved a rating of “Met Standard”.

The Accountability Ratings for all local schools can be found at http://ritter.tea.state.tx.us/perfreport/account/2014/index.html.