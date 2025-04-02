Local Leader Honored with Texas Light for Families Award

Sponsor

Kristina Rivas, Co-founder and Executive Director of Ground Floor Collective and Executive Director of the Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties, has been named a recipient of the prestigious Texas Light for Families Award. Presented by the Texas Affiliate of the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, this award recognizes professionals and community leaders who provide a valuable light and voice to families through their work or community service.

Rivas will be recognized at the Best of Texas Banquet in Bandera, Texas, on Friday, April 4. Although she will be unable to attend the event, due to ongoing research that aligns with the very spirit of this award, her dear friend and colleague, Dr. Jenny McCormack Walker, will accept the award on her behalf.

“This recognition is not just about me—it’s about all those who are doing the hard work of helping families rise to their potential and break generational cycles,” said Rivas. “I am inspired every day by the resilience and strength of individuals, families, and communities in Texas. Together with my incredible teams at Ground Floor Collective and the Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties— and with our community partners—we are creating ripples of transformation that will benefit generations to come.”

Rivas also credits her journey in family and community service to influential mentors like Dr. Rachel Jumper from Stephen F. Austin State University. “Dr. Jumper’s guidance during my graduate studies was invaluable,” Rivas shared. “Her support and encouragement shaped my path and ultimately led me to this meaningful work.”

Dr. Jumper praised Rivas’s dedication saying, “Kristina has an unmatched ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Her passion for empowering families and communities is evident in everything she does.”

Rivas is deeply committed to fostering opportunities for others to thrive. She views this award as a call to continue being a good steward of the gifts she has been given. “I will display this award with pride—not as a personal achievement but as a reminder of the responsibility we all share to uplift others,” she said.

For more information about Kristina Rivas’s work, contact kristina@groundfloorcollective.org.

