Texarkana Students Graduate from The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Austin proudly celebrates the accomplishments of more than 9,000 spring 2025 graduates.

These undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students have earned their degrees across UT’s 17 current degree-granting colleges and schools.

UT Austin celebrated its 142nd graduating class during Commencement ceremonies on May 10. Taylor Sheridan, the creative force behind television blockbusters such as “Yellowstone” and “Landman,” was the featured Commencement speaker.

Gillian Knowles of Texarkana (75503) graduated with a Bachelor Of Science And Arts.

Anna Jones of Texarkana (75503) graduated with a Master In Professional Accounting.

Macy Sloan of Texarkana (75501) graduated with a Bachelor Of Science And Arts.

