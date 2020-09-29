11th Annual Knights of Columbus Council 2650 Red Beans & Rice Dinner

Advertisement

The Knights of Columbus Council 2650 to host the 11th Annual Red Beans & Rice Dinner benefitting Opportunities, Inc. It will be hosted on Friday, October 2nd, and Saturday, October 3rd from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Parish Hall of St. Edward’s Catholic Church.

This year it will be takeout only. Tickets are $6 at the door. 407 Beech St., Texarkana, AR

Free delivery is available if 5 or more dinners are purchased. Contact Dub Cooper at dubacooper@gmail.com for deliveries. Delivery orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance.

