Alzheimer’s Association Invites Texarkana Area Residents to Join 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 16th, 2021

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Texarkana area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on October 16, 2021 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana.

“We are looking forward to being back in person this year,” says Jennifer Bowring, Walk Manager. “I’m also pleased to announce that KTAL NBC-6 is helping us with emcee duties this year and Townsquare Media will be putting their radio weight behind our efforts.”

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“The Promise Garden ceremony is very moving,” says Bowring. “It’s a very colorful and symbolic show of support for the fight against Alzheimer’s.”

While plans are moving forward to host the Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. All in-person events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand-sanitizing stations and more. Masks are welcome and will be available on-site. The Association will continue to closely monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, we ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. For those who prefer it, a Walk from Home option will offer Walk-day experiences through the website and mobile app.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and well over one million usually unpaid caregivers.

The 2021 Walk offers a great opportunity for media to follow Alzheimer’s storylines and the disease’s impact on Texarkana area residents.

The personal impact of Alzheimer’s on local families

The additional challenges for Alzheimer’s caregivers during the pandemic

Personal reasons/motivations for participating in Walk

Local experts from the Association can also address the following:

State-specific Alzheimer’s statistics and disease impact on Texas families

How the Association is supporting families and delivering services during the pandemic

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk .