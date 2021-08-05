Angel Fund Foundation’s Putt for a Purpose

Advertisement

Angel Fund Foundation, Inc. will host its one and only fundraising event, Putt for a Purpose, on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Texarkana Country Club, #1 Country Club Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas. Proceeds benefit qualifying cancer patients in the Texarkana community.

Sponsorships are available ranging from $250 to $2,500. Drawdown tickets are $100 and include entry for one into the Putt for a Purpose Event, Chance to win $5,000, fun putt, fish fry, entertainment and Silent Auction. Only 160 tickets will be sold! Musical Entertainment will be provided by Danny Maxey & the Barn Kats again this year.

All proceeds benefit Angel Fund Foundation, a 501c (3) non-profit organization, providing financial assistance to cancer patients in our area. There are no paid staff positions within Angel Fund, allowing 100% of all donations to go toward assisting our cancer patients. More information can be found on the Angel Fund Foundation’s Facebook Page – facebook.com/angelfundfoundation.

Cancer Survivor, Beth Morgan and family started Angel Fund Foundation, Inc. in June 2006 to provide funds for cancer patients in the Texarkana area who cannot afford treatments or medical expenses. For more information or to apply for financial assistance, go to www.angelfundfoundation.org.