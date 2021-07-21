Call for Public Art Proposals

Advertisement

The Texarkana Arts & Historic District is calling for public art proposals to complete a series of outdoor found-object sculptures to be featured in downtown Texarkana called Bending the Rules III: George Tobolowsky & Friends Public Art Exhibit.

Proposals should be focused on celebrating Texarkana’s State Line Avenue and the joining of two states in the downtown district. Finished pieces will be featured surrounding the U.S. Federal Courthouse & Post Office along with Veterans Memorial Park.

There will be a total of three proposals chosen, and each artist will have the opportunity to work with internationally acclaimed found-object artist, George Toblowsky. Artists will be reimbursed for up to $500 of material costs.

The deadline for submissions is August 31, 2021. Questions and proposals can be sent to lisa.thompson@txkusa.org.

This grant opportunity was provided by the Texas Commission on the Arts as a Cultural District Project. The award was part of a total grant allocated to the Texarkana Arts & Historic District for $56,000 for signage and wayfinding improvements in the cultural district.

The Texarkana Arts & Historic District is a collaborative regional marketing initiative focused on historic downtown Texarkana. District partners include Main Street Texarkana, the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, the Texarkana Museums System, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and the Cities of Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas. To learn more, check out www.visittexarkanadistrict.com.

For more information, contact Lisa Thompson at lisa.thompson@txkusa.org or (903) 798-1743.