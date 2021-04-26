Emergency Food Box Giveaway for Miller County Residents Wednesday, April 28th

Advertisement

On Wednesday, April 28th The Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) will distribute Emergency Food Boxes to Miller County Residents beginning at 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. (or until supplies run out) at the Four States Fair Grounds.

According to Vickie Vital the Family and Community Enrichment Specialist for the CADC, residents can expect to receive boxes with frozen meats only. The CADC will also only be able to distribute 600 boxes to Miller County Residents.

Each household must present Identification. If the Identification does not show the correct address, applicants must provide a utility bill to show they live in that county.

If you are picking up boxes for someone else, they will need Identification (utility bill if the address is not correct) and a note from them with permission to pick up their box.

Volunteers are still needed to help pack and load boxes into vehicles on the day of. If you can volunteer please be at Four States Fairgrounds Box office by 8 a.m.